Oklahoma City Officer Injured In Police Chase, 2 In Custody

A police officer was injured in a high-speed chase and that ended in a crash in Oklahoma City.

The chase ended near Northwest 23rd Street and Western, crashing after hopping a curb and hitting a light pole and a vehicle, according to police. The suspect and another occupant then fled on foot to Northwest 22nd Street and Walker, where they were taken into police custody.

When the vehicle hit the light pole, it fell and hit an officer on the head. The officer was not transported to a hospital because their injuries were minor, police say.

Police say the suspect is facing felony eluding charges.

