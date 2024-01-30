Unanimous Decision: OKC City Council Votes 'No' On New Medical Waste Facility Location

In a unanimous vote, the Oklahoma City City Council denied the request to build the medical waste center on Northeast 23rd Street. The outcome was what many northeast Oklahoma City residents were hoping for.

In a unanimous vote, the Oklahoma City City Council denied the request to build the medical waste center on Northeast 23rd Street.

The outcome was what many northeast Oklahoma City residents were hoping for.

“If you close your eyes and I ask you to imagine this facility in Nichols Hills... If you for one second find this a ridiculous notion or a crazy notion then it shouldn't be where it's proposed either,” said George Smith, Mayor of Forest Park.

Mayor Smith spoke against placing a medical waste facility near his town and within a half mile of a public park. He says this poses a health risk for folks in the area, "So when you have stuff leaching into the ground, pathogens and diseases...It might not affect you today but in 5 years?"

Forest Park is located on the northeast side of Oklahoma City, an area residents say has been treated like a ‘dumping ground’.

Applause erupted as the motion to deny the waste facility location was voted on.

Councilwoman Nikki Nice also said she was against this location from the start, "I want to thank you. Because had you not shown up and appealed to those of us who may not have all the knowledge to make that decision then we would not have been able to do that."