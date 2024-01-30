Lawmakers Respond To Teacher Bonus Lawsuit

Both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have voiced their concerns that OSDE is attempting to clawback these teacher bonuses. Now those lawmakers are trying to figure out if there's any solution to this issue.

Another lawsuit has been filed against the State Department of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters. At the same time, Walters sent a letter to republican state lawmakers, claiming “A lot of misinformation has been put out by the press regarding the teacher signing bonus.”

The senate education chair says the legislature could stop funding programs like this teacher signing bonus if it's not being properly administered.

"It's our job as legislators not to champion that, but to step in and say ‘Woah, this doesn't make sense.’ So I think the only thing that's unfair at this point is asking a teacher that received $29,000 in a bonus to pay back $50,000,” said Sen. Adam Pugh, (R-Edmond).

Pugh was one of more than 100 state lawmakers who received a letter Monday from State Superintendent Ryan Walters, claiming “A lot of misinformation has been put out by the press regarding the teacher signing bonus” including the “clawback in the contract.”

Walters goes on to say “over 500 teachers were recruited to Oklahoma classrooms through this program,” calling it “the most successful teacher recruitment initiative in state history.”

Walters claims “SDE discovered that several teachers misrepresented their experience and qualifications. SDE is working with these teachers and the federal government on options to ensure accountability of taxpayer money while keeping teachers in the classroom in some of the highest-need areas.”

The letter was sent the same day the state superintendent was sued by one of the teachers who was asked to pay back her signing bonus. Kay Bojorquez is suing Walters and OSDE, for damages, breach of contract and defamation.

This comes after Walters called the teachers “liars” when asked about the clawbacks during a press conference.

“He's a lightning rod. He wants to make outrageous statements. He makes decisions without thinking them through,” said Mark Hammons, who is representing Bojorquez.

She was told to pay back the $50,000 bonus she was approved for, even though she was only paid about $29,000 of that and the rest was withheld through taxes.

“They want her to pay back all of the money, including the money that the government has and that she never had was never in her pocket,” said Hammons.

Walters claims several teachers who “misrepresented their experience and qualifications.”

“That's just not true,” said Hammons. “The information she provided was always accurate and consistent and complete.”

“It's if you stop teaching then there's a prorated clawback, and if they fail to qualify in the future then there's a potential prorated clawback, but not because they made a mistake in entering into the contract in the first place,” said Hammons.

Hammons says his client shouldn’t have to pay for SDE's mistake.

“Walters wants to change his mind - you know take accountability, be an adult, a grownup and be responsible for your own mistakes Mr. Walters,” said Hammons.

Hammons says he expects more teachers to either join this lawsuit or file their own. We asked Walters for an interview or updated statement and were told he was too busy.