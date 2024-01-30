Room For Improvement: Oklahoma Graded In State Of Tobacco Control Report

The American Lung Association graded the state’s funding of prevention programs, smokefree laws, level of tobacco taxes, access to services to quit tobacco and sale of flavored tobacco.

A new report shows Oklahoma could be doing better when it comes to controlling and preventing tobacco use. The American Lung Association graded the state’s funding of prevention programs, smokefree laws, level of tobacco taxes, access to services to quit tobacco and sale of flavored tobacco.

Oklahoma averaged a passing grade in the State of Tobacco Control report, but there is room for improvement.

The State of Tobacco Control gives Oklahoma an A in both funding for prevention programs and access to quitting services.

The report grades our state’s level of tobacco taxes at a D.

At an F is the strength of smoke free workplace laws as well as ending the sale of flavored tobacco products.

“We need to join the 21st century and prohibit smoking indoors and do more to prevent adults from selling these products to kids,” American Lung Association’s Advocacy Director of Oklahoma Charlie Gagen said.

The American Lung Association says it is concerned with kids' heightened use of e cigarettes as they are easy to conceal.

The American Lung Association wants the state to crack down on retailers and hold adults selling to minors accountable.