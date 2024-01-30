Oklahoma Native Actor Rex Linn To Host 63rd Western Heritage Awards

In a press release on Tuesday, The National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum announced that actor Rex Linn will emcee for the Western Heritage Awards dinner, where individuals are honored for their contributions to Western heritage.

By: News On 6, News 9

According to the release, Linn is a Texas-born, Oklahoma-raised actor who has appeared in over 50 feature films and 45 television shows.

The release said that Linn is a passionate advocate for preserving and celebrating Western culture.

“It’s an absolute pleasure to welcome Rex back to The Cowboy,” said National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum President and CEO Pat Fitzgerald. “He has a very special connection to Oklahoma, the Museum, and most importantly, the West, which makes him the perfect choice for this year’s awards.”

The event honors individuals who have made remarkable contributions to Western heritage through endeavors in literature, music, television, and film.

According to the release, the dinner also serves as the induction ceremony for the National Cowboy Museum’s Hall of Great Westerners and Hall of Great Western Performers.

There is also a presentation of esteemed honors such as the Lifetime Achievement Award and Chester A. Reynolds Award which is named after the Museum's founder.

The release said that the New Horizon Award will also be presented for the very first time this year.

The dinner takes place on Saturday, April 13, 2024.