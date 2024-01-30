What To Do About Hot Flashes

A viewer tells us she's having terrible hot flashes during menopause and wants to know if there's anything she can take for this. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

There are several options to help with hot flashes.

Estrogen will be the best for stopping hot flashes in menopause, but estrogen does have some risk associated with it. It can potentially increase the risk of breast cancer, so those women with a previous history of breast cancer or who might be at high risk of developing breast cancer should avoid estrogen.

We also have several non-hormonal options to help. Several other medications can also help with hot flashes including Effexor, paxil, celexa and Lexapro which are used for depression and anxiety but also work well to help with hot flashes.

Gabapentin which is used for nerve pain can help with hot flashes as well as oxybutynin, a medication for overactive bladder.

Veozah is a new medication that works well for hot flashes but is branded and more expensive.

Herbals supplements like Black Cohosh and soy have been used for hot flashes, but in studies don’t seem to work as well.

Prescription medication will help you the most, so be sure to talk to your doctor if your hot flashes are causing a problem.