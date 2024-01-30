Teacher Suing Department Of Education Over Request To Return Bonus

Kharis Bojorques, a teacher and Osage County resident, filed the lawsuit after receiving a letter from the department saying she has to pay back her $50,000 sign-on bonus because she does not qualify.

A teacher has filed a lawsuit against the State Department of Education and State Superintendent Ryan Walters. All this after a teacher incentive bonus was mistakenly given to unqualified people, and Walters asking for it back.

According to the lawsuit, the money is due by February.

More lawsuits are being filed against the Department of Education from the teachers told to pay back their bonuses.

According to an investigation first reported by Oklahoma Watch and State Impact Oklahoma, at least nine teachers received a letter from OSDE demanding bonus money to be paid back.

Last week we also heard from special education teacher, Kristina Stadelman, who’s also being told to repay the signing bonus.

“They obviously didn’t do their job and they figured out they didn’t do their job, and now they’re trying to retract it because they gave money to people they weren’t supposed to,” Stadelman said.

The lawsuit also seeks $75,000 or more in damages for defamation after Superintendent Walters said some applicants lied.

News 9 reached out for comment on the lawsuit from Walters, but has yet to hear back.

A statement from Walters last week, before the lawsuits, said that getting the money back was a necessary part of using federal funds.

In the statement, Walters goes on to say, "the contract was designed with clear standards of what could trigger a claw back," and "teachers that signed the contract were aware of the terms."