Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley doesn't like Amazon's decision to limit police access to Ring Doorbell video clips of crimes.

By: News 9

Police No Longer Allowed To Request Ring Video In App, Oklahoma City Police Chief Responds

Amazon’s Ring is no longer allowing police to request Ring doorbell video through the Neighbors app.

Oklahoma City police Chief Wade Gourley doesn't like Amazon's decision to limit police access to Ring Doorbell video clips of crimes.

Law enforcement will now need a warrant or subpoena to access video through the Ring app.

"Amazon has taken away a person's ability to decide for themselves whether to help in a criminal investigation," Gourley said.

He joins other police chiefs calling on Amazon to reconsider.