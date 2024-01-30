Lawmaker Files For Free Cancer Screenings For Okla. Firefighters

A state lawmaker has filed legislation to allow for free annual cancer screenings for all Oklahoma firefighters.

By: News 9

Republican Representative Daniel Pae says cancer is the number one cause of death for active-duty firefighters, so he wants comprehensive cancer screenings to have no deductibles or co-payments for firefighters, even volunteer firefighters.

This bill will be considered during the regular legislative session that starts February 5.



