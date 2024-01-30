4 Separate Shootings Keep Harrah Police Busy Saturday

Investigators don't believe the incidents are related, but they're still looking for information.

By: News 9

-

Four separate shootings were responded to by police on Saturday night in Harrah.

The first calls came from two different drivers who say they were both shot at near North First Street, possibly from someone shooting from their home, police say. After further investigation, police found that the shooter fired into the air.

“For an individual to indiscriminately shoot a firearm down a residential street at passing vehicles, in the dark, without regard to human life is reprehensible and deserves the maximum punishment the law affords,” Chief Marty Burns of the Harrah Police Department said.

Further down Harrah Road, a third call came from Harp's Grocery, where a man was found shot in the leg, according to police.

At the same time, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office was responding to another shots fired call, this one just outside Harrah city limits, police say.

