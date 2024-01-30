Hundreds Of Gallons Of Fuel Inside Structure During Oklahoma City Commercial Fire, Firefighters Say

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a fire at a collision center in the southern part of the city.

By: News 9

A fire at an auto collision center in southern Oklahoma City prompted a response from firefighters Tuesday morning.

The fire, located on I-35 Service Road near Southeast 59th Street, has grown larger but has not yet spread to nearby buildings due to the efforts of additional fire crews.

The fire caused the roof of the structure to collapse, but the Oklahoma City Fire Department did not send firefighters inside. There were no injuries as a result of the blaze, the department confirmed.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department said over 300 gallons of fuel were inside the building when it caught fire, and accessing the building was a problem for the department when they arrived prior to the building's collapse.

One boat and several other vehicles were inside at the time of the fire, but it is unknown exactly how many.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but the structure was deemed a total loss.