Students Earn Associate Degrees While In High School

A once struggling high school is now thriving, helping students get a leg up on life before they even graduate. News 9's Mike Glover has more in today's Something Good.

-

A once struggling high school is now thriving, helping students get a leg up on life before they even graduate.

It’s the sound of life and learning in this space, but back in 2014, all of that was almost lost.

“It was under Oklahoma City public schools. They opened it in 2001,” said Christopher McAdoo, principal at Santa Fe South Pathways Middle College.

Located on the campus of Oklahoma City Community College, Santa Fe South Pathways Middle College was designed for high school students to get college credit hours while still in high school. “In 2014 Oklahoma City decided to close it down,” said McAdoo.

With only 71 students in the school, the program was not having the desired outcome. So, the school closed for an entire day. “My boss gave me two initiatives, grow it and make it successful,” said McAdoo.

Today the school boasts enrollment of three hundred and thirty students and since the reopening the school has had a ninety-seven percent graduation rate. “We’ll have two hundred and forty-nine students who will have graduated with a college degree before they graduate from high school,” said McAdoo. “The majority of my life I didn’t even know that college was a thing,” said Pathways student, Natalia Bacerra “They don’t know what it takes to go to college because a lot of their family members have never been in college,” said McAdoo.

Bacerra is a senior at Pathways, graduating with all A’s with enough college credits to classify her as a junior in college. “Next year I will be attending college up in New York City, which Barnard it’s an Ivy League it’s part of Columbia University,” said Bacerra.

This isn’t a private school and students aren’t handpicked to attend. “We’re ninety percent Hispanic, we’re ninety-seven percent free or reduced lunch, southside Oklahoma City school,” said McAdoo.

These kids, through this program, are proving that statistics don’t matter. “This school is really special to show us there is another path and prepare us for it,” said Bacerra.

“We pay for all books, fees, tuition, everything and all we do is ask our kids to do their best,” said McAdoo. “I’m going to graduate with my associate degree and a high school diploma all at the same time,” said Bacerra.

For more information about the school and to start the enrollment process visit www.pathwaysmiddlecollege.org