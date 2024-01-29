Norman Restaurant Announces Closure

A Norman restaurant known for its burgers is closing after three years of service.

By: News 9

405 Burger Bar, located near Interstate 35 and West Main Street, announced that it is closing. Their last day will be Jan. 31.

They confirmed that they are closing in an Instagram post:

"To our loyal customers -- it's been a pleasure serving you for the last 3 years. Unfortunately, we will be closing our doors very soon. Our last day of business will be Wednesday, January 31, 2024. "