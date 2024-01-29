Car Crashes Into House, Ending Police Chase In Oklahoma City

A car crashed into a house in Oklahoma City ending a police chase, according to police.

By: News 9

The crash is near Northwest 13th Street and Villa Avenue.

Oklahoma City police say this started as a traffic stop. The driver sped away from a traffic stop near Northwest 10th Street and North Youngs Boulevard. Police pursued until the driver crashed into the house.

One person stayed in the vehicle and another fled on foot, police say. Both were taken into custody by Oklahoma City police.

Occupants were inside the home at the time of the crash, but they were not hurt, according to police.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.