Victim Identified After Fatal Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

Monday, January 29th 2024, 9:11 am
One person is dead and another critically hurt after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said they arrived shortly before 1 a.m. near Northwest 9th Street and North Kentucky Avenue to find 35-year-old Danielle Mahaffey dead at the scene.
Another victim, an adult male who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Investigators said the gathered a few witnesses for questioning, but so far there are no arrests.
