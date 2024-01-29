Victim Identified After Fatal Shooting In NW Oklahoma City

A person who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in northwestern Oklahoma City has been identified, police say.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 9:11 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and another critically hurt after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they arrived shortly before 1 a.m. near Northwest 9th Street and North Kentucky Avenue to find 35-year-old Danielle Mahaffey dead at the scene.

Another victim, an adult male who has not been identified, was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said the gathered a few witnesses for questioning, but so far there are no arrests.
