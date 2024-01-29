deadCenter Film Festival Hosts 24th Annual Festival

Monday, January 29th 2024, 7:06 am
deadCenter Film Festival is celebrating its 24th year as the largest film festival and the only Oscar-qualifying film festival in the state.
Cacky Poarch joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the educational opportunities they offer and this year's festival.
Poarch says the festival has something for everyone, including short live-action, short animation, feature narratives, feature documentaries, panels, parties, and more.
The festival is accepting films until Feb. 15.
For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE to view their website.
