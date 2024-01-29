deadCenter Film Festival Hosts 24th Annual Festival

The local film festival, deadCenter, was on The Porch this morning to talk about this year's festivities and some of the educational opportunities they offer.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 7:06 am

By: News 9


deadCenter Film Festival is celebrating its 24th year as the largest film festival and the only Oscar-qualifying film festival in the state.

Cacky Poarch joined News 9 on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about the educational opportunities they offer and this year's festival.

Poarch says the festival has something for everyone, including short live-action, short animation, feature narratives, feature documentaries, panels, parties, and more.

The festival is accepting films until Feb. 15.

For more information on the festival, CLICK HERE to view their website.

