Oklahoma Senator Prioritizes Domestic Violence Legislation For Coming Regular Session

Sen. Darrell Weaver, a Republican from Moore, has filed two bills which would strengthen protections for survivors of domestic violence.

Oklahoma has ranked, in different metrics, as the worst in the nation for domestic violence in recent years.

"Having four daughters and four sisters, I've always felt it's a crime we should try to completely eliminate," he said.

Weaver also said he's drawing from decades of experience in law enforcement. He previously served as the director of the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics.

Senate Bill 1236 would increase the severity of cases of strangulation, making them an 85% crime.

"You have to remember with strangulation, in the continuum of assaults and domestic violence, it's right before homicide," he said.

His second bill, Senate Bill 1710, would increase the penalties for violations of a protection order.

"There's a reason, by definition, they're a protection order," he said. "A judge has said, 'Ok don't go around Jane Doe. Or it could be a male even — normally a female. Don't go around Jane Doe, but normally they'll violate that. Under this proposal, if passed and signed into law, the first offense they can put a GPS monitor on the ankle so there would be some type of control where that person goes."

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has also introduced SB1470, which he has called The Oklahoma Survivors' Act. If passed, it would allow courts to consider lenient sentences for victims of domestic violence.

The regular session begins on Feb. 5. Bills must make their way through committees, both chambers, and the Governor before becoming law.