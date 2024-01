A car crashed through a Braum's in Oklahoma City on Sunday, leaving the driver in critical condition.

By: News 9

-

A car crashed through a Braum's in Oklahoma City on Sunday, leaving the driver in critical condition.

Oklahoma City Police said it happened at the restaurant off South Shields Boulevard and I-240.

Police said the victim was attempting to operate her own vehicle and accidentally knocked it into gear.

The car then hit her before going into the store.