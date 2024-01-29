Body Found In NW Oklahoma City; Homicide Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday after a body was found with signs of trauma, police say.

Monday, January 29th 2024, 4:04 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

A homicide investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday after a body was found with signs of trauma, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said the scene is near West Park Place and Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers said someone found a body in the field.

OCPD said it's unclear when the homicide happened and no details on the victims' identity or cause of death have been released.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 29th, 2024

January 28th, 2024

January 28th, 2024

January 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024