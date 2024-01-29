Body Found In NW Oklahoma City; Homicide Investigation Underway

A homicide investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday after a body was found with signs of trauma, police say.

By: News 9

Oklahoma City Police said the scene is near West Park Place and Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers said someone found a body in the field.

OCPD said it's unclear when the homicide happened and no details on the victims' identity or cause of death have been released.

