Body Found In NW Oklahoma City; Homicide Investigation Underway

Monday, January 29th 2024, 4:04 am
A homicide investigation is underway in Oklahoma City on Sunday after a body was found with signs of trauma, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said the scene is near West Park Place and Pennsylvania Avenue, where officers said someone found a body in the field.
OCPD said it's unclear when the homicide happened and no details on the victims' identity or cause of death have been released.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.
January 29th, 2024
January 28th, 2024
January 28th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
January 29th, 2024
January 29th, 2024