2 Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 9:44 am

By: News 9


NEWCASTLE, Okla. -

Two people were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning, police say.

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.

One person is in custody following the incident, police are still searching for a second suspect. Police believe both suspects are minors.

One of the victims was the clerk at the business, police say. Both people that were injured had non-life threatening injuries.
