2 Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In Oklahoma City

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 9:44 am
Two people were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning, police say.
Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.
One person is in custody following the incident, police are still searching for a second suspect. Police believe both suspects are minors.
One of the victims was the clerk at the business, police say. Both people that were injured had non-life threatening injuries.
