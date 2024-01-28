2 Injured In Early-Morning Shooting In Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.

By: News 9

-

Two people were injured in a shooting in Oklahoma City early Sunday morning, police say.

Oklahoma City police responded to the scene near Interstate 40 and Meridian Avenue around 2 a.m.

One person is in custody following the incident, police are still searching for a second suspect. Police believe both suspects are minors.

One of the victims was the clerk at the business, police say. Both people that were injured had non-life threatening injuries.