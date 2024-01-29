Anime 405 Event Held At Oklahoma City Convention Center

This weekend, thousands gathered at the Oklahoma City Convention Center to kick off the first-ever Anime 405 convention.

Sunday, January 28th 2024, 7:25 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

This weekend, thousands gathered at the Oklahoma City Convention Center to kick off the first-ever Anime 405 convention.

Guests can participate in panels, meet their favorite voice actors, shop and of course, cosplay.

"We live here in Oklahoma City, we heard about this con, it's the first time it's going on so we wanted to check it out and support it," said Cade, a cosplayer in attendance.

Sunday is the last day of the event, you can purchase tickets at the door or online.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 28th, 2024

January 28th, 2024

January 28th, 2024

January 27th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024

January 29th, 2024