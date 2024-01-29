Anime 405 Event Held At Oklahoma City Convention Center

This weekend, thousands gathered at the Oklahoma City Convention Center to kick off the first-ever Anime 405 convention.

By: News 9

-

This weekend, thousands gathered at the Oklahoma City Convention Center to kick off the first-ever Anime 405 convention.

Guests can participate in panels, meet their favorite voice actors, shop and of course, cosplay.

"We live here in Oklahoma City, we heard about this con, it's the first time it's going on so we wanted to check it out and support it," said Cade, a cosplayer in attendance.

Sunday is the last day of the event, you can purchase tickets at the door or online.