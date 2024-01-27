OKC VA Seeks Donations For Its Food Pantry To Serve Veterans In Need

The community has the chance to help metro veterans in need. The Oklahoma Veteran’s Affairs Medical Center needs donations for its food pantry.

Food insecurity plagues one in nine veterans, according to Feeding America. “Sometimes it can be tough,” said Cale Powers, chief of social work with the OKC VA.

As days pass some people search for their next meal. “Anyone that’s serving our country should not have issues putting food on the table,” said Jessica Dietrich, director of government relations and public policy at Hunger Free Oklahoma.

Feeding America shows 24% of active-duty service members face food insecurity. Powers understands this issue, "Absolutely, there’s a need,” Powers said. “It’s something that we all take for granted. We get people who are angry, we get people who are happy, we get people who are sad, and we always get people who are hungry.”

The VA returns the favor to veterans who sacrificed their lives for others. “[Food] is something that we can physically give them, and they leave with more than they came,” Powers said.

Their food pantry is open to anyone who needs it. “We’re all just a few decisions away from ending up in a really bad spot,” Powers said.

Dietrich stands up for veterans by advocating for better policies at the federal level. She said Congress passed a law to help veterans qualify for SNAP benefits. “Without being limited on how long they can receive those benefits based on their work status,” Dietrich said.

The VA works to keep its pantry shelves full so the days pass without anyone missing a meal. “Being able to plug one of those gaps is an incredibly rewarding feeling for me,” Powers said.

People can drop off donations at voluntary services at the VA hospital. Donations must be within the use-by date, and the best-by date must be two months or more. No out-of-date items will be accepted. If available, the VA asks people to choose pop-top canned foods to avoid the need for a can opener.

People can drop off donations at the Oklahoma City VA, Voluntary Service, GB121, or at the 14th Street clinic located at 1301 NE 14th Street in Oklahoma City between 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.