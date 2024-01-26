1 Dead, 1 In Critical Condition After Shooting Inside Vacant NW OKC Building

A double shooting on Friday inside a vacant building in northwest Oklahoma City turned into a homicide investigation.

-

Oklahoma City Police officials said one person died and a second victim was in critical condition. Police do not have a suspect in custody, or anyone identified as a suspect at this time.

A vacant school building known to attract unsheltered citizens became the scene of the city's latest homicide investigation Friday morning. “It was early this morning when police responded to a disturbance around the area of Northwest 10th Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue,” said Msgt. Gary Knight, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police found a shooting victim dead inside the building. “The deceased victim is a white female,” said Lt. Robert Allen, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police said the second shooting victim survived but was taken to a local hospital in critical condition. Investigators spent hours at the scene talking to witnesses and collecting evidence, including a car that was parked outside the building. The car was towed from the area and followed by an officer. “It’s unclear what led up the shooting,” said Knight.

Police know there were several people inside the building, and this was not the first time there have been problems at the old school. Fire crews were called out to the location earlier this month after flames engulfed part of the building.

Police say the homicide investigation was in the early stages but think witnesses may have answers. “Investigators are still interviewing witnesses and possible people involved in the case,” said Knight.

Police have not released the victims’ names and investigators are still trying to locate the family of the woman who was killed. Citizens with information about the deadly shooting can call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.