Homeless Alliance Conducting Census Of Unhoused In Oklahoma City

In order to better understand the needs of the unhoused population of Oklahoma City, the Homeless Alliance conducted the 2024 Point In Time census on Thursday.

By: News 9

-

More than 100 volunteers were out around Oklahoma City on Thursday visiting and counting the city's unhoused population.

The 2024 Point In Time census helps agencies identify trends, coordinate services and plan housing programs to better help people who are homeless.

Homeless Alliance associate executive director Meghan Mueller said this count is the first count since many COVID-era resources have gone away.

"We know that our eviction numbers have been really high lately," Mueller said. "We've been setting records regularly with eviction dockets, so we're all really interested to see how that plays out in the town."

In 2023, the Point In Time survey found more than 1,400 people were homeless in Oklahoma City.