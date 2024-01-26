Shooting Leaves 1 Dead In NW Oklahoma City

A shooting left one person dead and another hurt Friday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

Friday, January 26th 2024, 6:43 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is dead and another critically hurt after a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said they arrived shortly before 1 a.m. near Northwest 9th Street and North Kentucky Avenue to find one person dead at the scene.

Another victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators said they have a few witnesses for questioning, but so far there are no arrests.
