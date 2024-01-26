Local Radio Company Hosts Coat Drive

It’s year four for the coat giveaway done through the Tyler Media Cares program. News 9's Mike Glover spoke with the 'My Magic Morning' team, in today's Something Good.

It’s still January, so we’re not done with winter just yet, so, before we hit our next cold spell, let’s get some coats for those that need them.

They’re the 'My Magic Morning' team heard every morning on Magic 104.1 and after they’re done having fun in the mornings, the team turns to more serious matters. “With all the cold temperatures that we have had lately, there’s so many Oklahomans in need and I can’t imagine being stranded out there in the cold and asked for as little as a coat?” said Rachael James, with My Magic Morning Show.

It’s year four for the coat giveaway done through the Tyler Media Cares program. “About once a quarter we come up with a coat drive or a back-to-school drive and try and help out the community,” said Jeff Roberts with My Magic Morning Show. “No matter what your musical preference, all twelve of our Tyler media radio stations are helping out with this coat drive,” said James.

The concept is simple, drop off a new or slightly used coat at one of the drop-off locations, and they will get them to someone that needs them. “What’s cool is, American cleaners is going to take all these coats clean them up, and then that way they get basically a brand-new coat when they are donated,” said Roberts.

But move fast, the coat drive runs through February 5, “We actually need coats of all sizes, from kids up to adults, different genders just to make sure everybody is covered,” said James. “Just go to your closet, everybody has at least one extra coat, and if you have kids, then you probably have kids' coats that they outgrew, just donate it and let somebody get some good use out of them,” said Roberts.

The Tyler Media teams don’t consider themselves to be heroes, they are just an Oklahoma company taking care of Oklahomans. “Let’s flip the scenario of about what we have going on here in Oklahoma City, let's have no more cold Oklahomans let's have more coats that those kinds of people,” said Roberts.

For more information about the drive and drop-off locations visit www.magic104.com/coat-drive.