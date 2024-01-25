Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentors, Provides Support To Oklahoma Children

The area director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to talk about their mentorship program and how it benefits children in Oklahoma.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Oklahoma believes that all children should have a mentor.

The area director from Oklahoma City, Michael Stuemky, came to the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch.

Their one-on-one mentorship program pairs ‘littles,’ children who may need extra support, with ‘bigs,’ volunteers who act as an added support system.

Stuemky said their volunteers go through background checks and interviews so they are correctly matched.

“We're really considerate and making sure we put people together that have shared life experiences, interests, and goals,” Stuempky said.

He said mentorship helps children because it gives them something to look forward to and someone to look up to.

“We have littles that have really come from difficult backgrounds. About 40% of our littles have a parent that is incarcerated. About 80% or so of our littles are on free reduced lunch,” Stuempky said.

He said he has seen how consistency and support have helped children with confidence and motivation.

“Everybody involved is very supportive,” Stuempky said. “Outcomes are incredible.”

