1 In Custody Following Oklahoma City Motorcycle Chase

A motorcyclist was taken into custody Thursday morning after a pursuit in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Thursday, January 25th 2024, 4:14 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

One person is in custody after a brief chase Thursday morning in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a man riding a motorcycle fled during a traffic stop at around 2 a.m.

The chase came to an end near Southeast 25th Street and South High Avenue, and police say no one was hurt.

According to officers, the suspect tossed a shotgun during the chase.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.
