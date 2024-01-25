1 In Custody Following Oklahoma City Motorcycle Chase

A motorcyclist was taken into custody Thursday morning after a pursuit in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

By: News 9

One person is in custody after a brief chase Thursday morning in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.

Oklahoma City Police said a man riding a motorcycle fled during a traffic stop at around 2 a.m.

The chase came to an end near Southeast 25th Street and South High Avenue, and police say no one was hurt.

According to officers, the suspect tossed a shotgun during the chase.

The suspect's name has not yet been released.