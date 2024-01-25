1 In Custody Following Oklahoma City Motorcycle Chase

Thursday, January 25th 2024, 4:14 am
One person is in custody after a brief chase Thursday morning in southeastern Oklahoma City, police say.
Oklahoma City Police said a man riding a motorcycle fled during a traffic stop at around 2 a.m.
The chase came to an end near Southeast 25th Street and South High Avenue, and police say no one was hurt.
According to officers, the suspect tossed a shotgun during the chase.
The suspect's name has not yet been released.
