Mooreland Public Schools Cancel Classes Due To Ongoing Investigation

By: News 9

According to a social media post shared by Mooreland Public Schools, classes will be canceled on January 25 due to an ongoing investigation.

The post goes on to say that law enforcement "must conclude that the threat is not deemed as credible before we bring students back into the buildings. All relevant information in the investigation has been turned over to law enforcement. We have full faith and trust in our law enforcement agencies as they work to bring this to a close as quickly as possible. We appreciate your patience and support as we carry out our most important duty, to keep our students safe."