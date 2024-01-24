One business in Midtown Oklahoma City is seeing a boost in customers related to the Oklahoma City Thunder's success.

'It's Great For Us': Local Business Sees Benefits From Thunder's Success

The Thunder’s rise to the number one spot in the Western Conference has lifted the spirits of fans as well. One business in Midtown Oklahoma City is hoping the momentum continues.

January tends to be a slower month for Opolis Clothing. At least, it has been for the past few years.

“Usually after the holidays we slow way down,” Store Manager Bailey Stringer said.

Stringer can also tell you that’s not the case this year. That’s thanks largely to the merchandise in orange and blue.

“It’s kept us really steadily busy,” Stringer said. “We’re printing a lot. We’re seeing a lot of foot traffic. We always know that game days are going to be busy.”

The store sells hats, shirts and hoodies representing local teams. The company of eight people prints up to 500 items a day.

“We’re all local. We’re all fans so it’s exciting for us working here and just as people who love the Thunder,” Stringer said. “We’re creating what we cheer for.”

They not only create, but also design. The store doesn’t carry officially licensed Thunder gear which gives employees the license to get creative.

“The 'Dorture Chamber' shirt has been pretty popular,” Stringer said, pointing to the Lu Dort homage in the style of Dungeons and Dragons.

She designed that shirt. In fact, Stringer designed several items.

“Looking at stuff that I like - vintage tee shirt designs,” she said of her creative process.

The designs give fans a unique way to support the team that has in return given them something to talk about.

“It’s great for us,” says Stringer. “It’s great for the community. Yeah, it’s exciting.”