OKC Thunder Face The San Antonio Spurs, Victor Wembanyama Tonight

The OKC Thunder are in San Antonio to face the Spurs tonight at 8:30 p.m.

By: News 9, Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder (30-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (8-35, 15th in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Thunder -7; over/under is 241

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will try to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Thunder take on San Antonio.

The Spurs are 5-19 against Western Conference opponents. San Antonio has a 5-18 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Thunder are 18-10 in conference matchups. Oklahoma City ranks last in the Western Conference with 41.0 rebounds per game led by Chet Holmgren averaging 7.2.

The Spurs average 112.8 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 113.6 the Thunder give up. The Thunder average 121.5 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 121.7 the Spurs allow to opponents.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Thunder won the last meeting 123-87 on Nov. 15. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 28 points to help lead the Thunder to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Victor Wembanyama is averaging 20.3 points, 10 rebounds and 3.2 blocks for the Spurs. Devin Vassell is averaging 17.4 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.1 points, 5.6 rebounds, 6.4 assists and 2.3 steals for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 3-7, averaging 118.8 points, 43.1 rebounds, 30.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points per game.

Thunder: 7-3, averaging 119.9 points, 41.6 rebounds, 29.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 51.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Spurs: Sidy Cissoko: out (ankle), Tre Jones: day to day (ankle), Charles Bassey: out for season (knee).

Thunder: Olivier Sarr: out (hip).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.