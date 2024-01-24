OHP Releases Dash Cam Footage From Deputy Involved Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a crash involving a trooper that happened last week.

By: News 9

The video is graphic, but everyone walked away okay.

OHP says Trooper Jesse Gregory was conducting a traffic stop along I-40 when another driver crashed into them last Thursday.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.

Tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m... News 9’s Matt McCabe will interview Gregory about the terrifying moment.