OHP Releases Dash Cam Footage From Deputy Involved Crash

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a crash involving a trooper that happened last week.

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 3:59 pm

By: News 9


Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a trooper-involved crash. 

The video is graphic, but everyone walked away okay. 

OHP says Trooper Jesse Gregory was conducting a traffic stop along I-40 when another driver crashed into them last Thursday. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP. 

Tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m... News 9’s Matt McCabe will interview Gregory about the terrifying moment. 
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 24th, 2024

January 13th, 2024

December 21st, 2023

December 21st, 2023

Top Headlines

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024

January 25th, 2024