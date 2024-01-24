OHP Releases Dash Cam Footage From Deputy Involved Crash

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 3:59 pm
Oklahoma Highway Patrol released dash cam footage of a trooper-involved crash.
The video is graphic, but everyone walked away okay.
OHP says Trooper Jesse Gregory was conducting a traffic stop along I-40 when another driver crashed into them last Thursday.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation, according to OHP.
Tonight on News 9 at 10 p.m... News 9’s Matt McCabe will interview Gregory about the terrifying moment.
