Chocolate Decadence Event Spotlights Local Restaurants, Raises Money For Annual Lights

Tevis Hillis took the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages Porch to discuss the 26th annual Chocolate Decadence event.

By: News 9

Chocolate Decadence is an event put on by Downtown OKC that helps raise money for their annual holiday celebrations and other events throughout the year.

The event features food and wine samplings from local restaurants, raffles, and other events.

Fourteen restaurants from Automobile Alley, Paseo, Bricktown, Midtown, and other areas of OKC are participating this year.

Tickets are $75 for general admission and $125 for VIP.

The first 300 admissions will receive a commemorative wine glass.

For more information on Chocolate Decadence, CLICK HERE.



