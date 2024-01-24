Taylor Swift’s Director & Shayna Steele To Be At Norman Library

Husband-wife duo David Cook, Taylor Swift’s musical director, and Shayna Steele are going to be at the Norman Public Library West.

By: News 9

The show is set for Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will hear from Cook and Steele and their time in the music industry.

“In My Experience: Shayna Steele and David Cook” is open to all ages, the library says.

