Taylor Swift’s Director & Shayna Steele To Be At Norman Library

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 1:30 pm
Husband-wife duo David Cook, Taylor Swift’s musical director, and Shayna Steele are going to be at the Norman Public Library West.
The show is set for Feb. 8 at 5:30 p.m. Guests will hear from Cook and Steele and their time in the music industry.
“In My Experience: Shayna Steele and David Cook” is open to all ages, the library says.
