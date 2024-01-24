Oklahoma City Residents Eligible For Technology Academy Scholarship

The Code Fellows' online program takes less than a year and opens the door to jobs with starting salaries of $75,000.

By: News 9

A technology training academy has received a new grant that allows low income Oklahoma City residents to be trained in cybersecurity and software development at no cost.

“The OKC Alliance did a study and found a lot of jobs were outsources to other people from other states. So what we’re trying to do is grow from within and make Oklahoma City a technology hub,” Lola Adeyemi said.

Applicants must meet three requirements:

You must be at least 18-years-old Lived in Oklahoma City for the past three years Meet federal poverty guidelines.

Code Fellows is asking for more applicants by the end of this month, in hopes of getting more scholarships.

