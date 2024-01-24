Deployment Of Narcan Saving Lives In Oklahoma City, Police Say

Oklahoma City Police are using the overdose reversal drug Narcan to save lives in the city.

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 9:52 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

The overdose reversal drug Narcan is helping save lives in Oklahoma City, police say.

OCPD says they needed Narcan 13 times in December alone. In some incidents, officers used more than one dose.

Narcan is supplied to Oklahoma City Police through a partnership with the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

Narcan is also available for anyone to purchase over the counter in drug stores, convenience and grocery stores, as well as online.
