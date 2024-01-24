1 In Custody, More Arrests Anticipated Following Del City Shooting

One person was hospitalized and another taken into custody after a shooting in Del City.

Wednesday, January 24th 2024, 9:44 am

By: News 9


DEL CITY, Okla. -

One person has been taken into custody after another person was hospitalized following a shooting Monday evening in Del City.

Del City Police said a suspect, now known to be a juvenile, fired shots into a woman's house near Southeast 41st Street and Vickie Drive.

The victim was was taken to the hospital, but has since been released.

Del City Police said more arrests are expected.

No names have been released at this time.
