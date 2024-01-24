2 Different School Incidents Result In Closures On Jan. 24

Two schools in NW Oklahoma have announced closures for this week.

By: News 9

Mooreland Public Schools stated on their social media that they received a threat and will be canceling school on Jan. 24 while they work with law enforcement. They said they will update with more information.

Buffalo Public Schools announced on Facebook that they will be virtual learning on Jan. 24 and 25 due to an increase in illness at the school.