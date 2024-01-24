CBS: Former President Donald Trump Wins New Hampshire Primary

Former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican primary, as CBS News projected, a victory that further cements his status as the clear front-runner for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

By: CBS News

Former President Donald Trump has won the New Hampshire Republican primary, as CBS News projected, a victory that further cements his status as the clear front-runner for the party's 2024 presidential nomination.

Trump is projected to prevail in New Hampshire over Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations who worked to court the state's more moderate voters. Haley had been closing the gap with Trump in the weeks leading up to New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, and the electorate in Tuesday's contest was more moderate than the voters who delivered Trump's victory in the Iowa caucuses.

Republicans eager for an alternative to Trump had hoped that New Hampshire's open primary, which allows undeclared voters to participate in either party's contest, would put Haley on a path to victory in the state. But the time and financial resources she and her backers devoted ultimately weren't enough to loosen Trump's grip on the GOP.

With his win in New Hampshire and decisive victory in Iowa, Trump has now topped the first two contests of the 2024 election cycle. The winners of the primary in the Granite State in the last four competitive election cycles have gone on to secure the party's presidential nomination, including Trump in 2016.

Twenty-two Republican delegates out of the 2,391 up for grabs nationwide are at stake in New Hampshire, which allocates delegates proportional to a candidate's share of the vote in the state.