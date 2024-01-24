Oklahoma Cowboys Model In Paris For Louis Vuitton

The Oklahoma Cowboys are a group of rough and rugged African American cowboys from right here in Oklahoma, but recently they had the chance to show a different side. News 9's Mike Glover spoke to the group who modeled for the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris, in today's Something Good.

“I rode in my first rodeo, with the adults, as a 12-year-old,” said Ronnie Davis of the Oklahoma Cowboys.

It’s a lifestyle that has existed for years, but few know about it. “This has got to be highlighted on a bigger level. Why doesn’t anybody know about Oklahoma cowboys in Oklahoma,” said Jakian Parks, who does promotion work for the group.

There are hundreds in the group that the amateur rodeo circuit doing all the events, all over the state, but they have become known for the Pony Express event. “We had people that would come into kind of see they and say, can we get you to come to Arkansas, can we get you to come to Texas?” said Davis.

The guys recently got an unexpected call. “They emailed us,” said Taylor Williams with the Oklahoma Cowboys. Fashion designer Louis Vuitton had been following the Cowboys on Instagram for months. “At first, I mean I don’t know about him, but I didn’t think it was real, I am like is this real? The Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris? Reaching out to us in Oklahoma?” said Williams.

The call was real, and the cowboys were on a plane to Paris to be in one of the biggest fashion shows in the world. “We’re not models, so they literally taught us how to quote unquote. Walk,” said Davis.

The cowboys quickly gained respect for the modeling industry. “We need you to walk faster, we need your posture here, there were a lot of things that they critique these models on that at the time we were like my goodness”, said Davis.

A big adjustment for the cowboys was long days with a not-so-familiar diet. “It was a lot of fruit, a lot of organic things, so I would say we ate healthily while there,” said Davis.

The guys were super honored by the experience, but are happy to be home, doing what they love to do, and eating what they love to eat.“I ain’t lying I went straight to Popeyes, I had to get me something to eat,” said Williams.

Now the guys are happy to be home and have already started preparing for the upcoming season that starts in March. You can follow the Oklahoma Cowboys on social media @ OklahomaCowboys.