Each year, approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with leukemia.

By: News 9

Each year, approximately 60,000 people in the U.S. will be diagnosed with leukemia.

While there is technically no cure, the best shot of something close comes with a stem cell donation.

