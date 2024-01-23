Piedmont Officer Recovering From Losing Leg After Motorcycle Crash

Officer Jeremy Furr was off-duty when he was t-boned by another car at an intersection in LeFlore County on December 23rd.

By: News 9

A Piedmont Police officer continues to recover from a motorcycle crash that happened just days before Christmas.

He was taken to a hospital in Arkansas where he has been ever since.

Over those 30 days, Furr has undergone 25 surgeries and 14 blood transfusions.

Doctors had to amputate his entire left leg, but despite all this his family says he still has a smile on his face everyday.

Furr is still looking at a few more surgeries in Arkansas before he can head back to Oklahoma to continue his recovery.

There is a medical fund set up for Furr at the Communication Federal Credit Union in Piedmont. You can donate at any branch.