Can Muscle Stimulation Help Tighten Skin & Muscles?

A viewer asks if facial muscle stimulation works to help tighten your skin and muscles. Doctor Lacy Anderson has the answer.

By: News 9

There are several devices on the market that are advertised to help tone and tighten the skin and muscles of the face.

These are known as EMS devices or electric muscle stimulators.

They work by sending electrical pulses into the muscles of the face to contract them to help tone and tighten the muscles. With regular use, they can help firm the muscles of the face and jaw. These microcurrent devices can be used during a facial but you can also purchase them to use at home. You’ll need to use a water based gel applied to the face to help the electrical current conduct to the muscles.

Brands like Nuface have microcurrent devices that cost up to $500 but you can get similar products on Amazon for under $50. You should have a tingling feeling while you are using the device and not a painful sensation. You can generally turn down the settings if you experience pain or discomfort while using it. You can use this 5-20 minutes a day, working in an upward, outward motion. Many of these devices will come with a facial diagram to show you how to use it. Results will improve with time but can worsen again if you discontinue use.