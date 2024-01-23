Metro Woman Charged With Child Abuse After Child Located At Fire Station

Londiwe Clayton was arrested after the child was located at a fire station near their home.

By: News 9

An Oklahoma City woman was arrested Sunday and charged with child abuse, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Londiwe Clayton was arrested after the child was located at a fire station near their home, police say. The child told police that they had been punched in the shoulder and neck, had their hair grabbed and pulled, and was hit with an extension cord twice. Police stated in the affidavit that there were marks on the child consistent with these claims.

The child told police, according to police documents, that Clayton was mad because the child didn't want to clean their room.

Clayton had called the police while searching for the child after they left the home. The child was picked up by a stranger at a gas station who took her to the fire station, police say.

Clayton was convicted of child abuse in 2018, but the charges were amended to a misdemeanor assault and battery, according to police.