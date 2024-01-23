Local Restaurant Closes 3 Metro Locations

A local franchise announced on Facebook they will be closing three of their restaurants in the metro area.

By: News 9

Nashbird Chicken confirmed in a post on Facebook that they will be closing three locations in the metro area.

In an announcement signed by CEO Marc Duncan, the restaurant said their Norman, Edmond, and Midwest City locations are closed.

"Traffic count and revenue has been down at each of those locations. I watched over the last 12 months and tried everything that I knew how to increase revenue. Our teams did the best they could to try and help with this, but we failed in our attempts," Duncan said in the post.

Duncan thanked team members for their work and said he hoped that any negative comments would be shared via email or in person with him.

"If you are considering posting something negative about the business, please remember that we are all local people with families and what you say has an impact. If you want to post something negative, I can't stop you," Duncan said.

A Nashbird location remains open in Downtown Oklahoma City.

"We don't expect people to support us just because we're "local." We want people to support us because we get it right," Duncan said.