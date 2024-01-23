Local Tutoring And After School Program Helps Children Build Confidence

Freedom City is a local tutoring and after-school organization that hopes to help children build confidence and improve their academics.

Freedom City is a local tutoring and after-school organization hoping to provide success for children.

CEO Brittany Thomas joined us on the Arca Continental Coca-Cola Porch to talk about the impact of the organization and what they do.

The mission of Freedom City is to develop education in Oklahoma by improving academics in reading and math.

“We have after-school programming, tutoring, mentoring, all of those different things. Also, we are helping to build confidence,” Thomas said.

They hope to provide tools for children to build confidence and motivate them to do better in school.

Thomas talked about one of their success stories about a young girl who has grown immensely in the program.

“When she came to us, she was so shy; she would wear her hoodie over her head, and she would barely raise her hand during class,” Thomas said. “A couple of weeks ago, we had the opportunity to see her. And I mean, it was worlds of difference.”

She said she is looking forward to what they are doing next and knows there are more kids they can impact.

“We're actually training other organizations, schools, government officials, all of that, to really provide tutoring and mentoring after school,” Thomas said.

To learn more about Freedom City, CLICK HERE to visit their website.