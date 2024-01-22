Case Dismissed For Officer Who Shot, Killed Armed Man

An Oklahoma County grand jury has dismissed a case against an Oklahoma City police officer.

Monday, January 22nd 2024, 4:44 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

An Oklahoma County grand jury has dismissed a case against an Oklahoma City police officer. The officer shot and killed Azjaynee Owens-Bey at a senior living center Nov. 10, 2023.

Related: Man Killed In Oklahoma City Officer Involved Shooting Identified

Body camera footage of the confrontation showed Owens-Bey with a gun. Police say he was threatening residents and shot at officers.

Related: Bodycam Footage Released In Deadly NE OKC Officer Involved Shooting

The grand jury ruled there isn't enough evidence to file charges, and the case was dropped. 

Related: Police Release New Details In Deadly NE OKC Officer Involved Shooting

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

January 22nd, 2024

January 20th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

January 19th, 2024

Top Headlines

January 24th, 2024

January 24th, 2024

January 24th, 2024

January 24th, 2024