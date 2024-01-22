Case Dismissed For Officer Who Shot, Killed Armed Man

An Oklahoma County grand jury has dismissed a case against an Oklahoma City police officer.

By: News 9

-

An Oklahoma County grand jury has dismissed a case against an Oklahoma City police officer. The officer shot and killed Azjaynee Owens-Bey at a senior living center Nov. 10, 2023.

Body camera footage of the confrontation showed Owens-Bey with a gun. Police say he was threatening residents and shot at officers.

The grand jury ruled there isn't enough evidence to file charges, and the case was dropped.

