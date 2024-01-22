Case Dismissed For Officer Who Shot, Killed Armed Man

Monday, January 22nd 2024, 4:44 pm
An Oklahoma County grand jury has dismissed a case against an Oklahoma City police officer. The officer shot and killed Azjaynee Owens-Bey at a senior living center Nov. 10, 2023.
Body camera footage of the confrontation showed Owens-Bey with a gun. Police say he was threatening residents and shot at officers.
The grand jury ruled there isn't enough evidence to file charges, and the case was dropped.
