How To Treat A Facial Wart

A viewer is asking how they should treat a wart on their face. They say that most over-the-counter products advise against putting them on your face. Doctor Lacy Anderson has suggestions for treatment.

By: News 9

A viewer is asking how they should treat a wart on their face. They say that most over-the-counter products advise against putting them on your face. Doctor Lacy Anderson has suggestions for treatment.

Many over the counter treatments and patches for warts use topical salicylic acid to help cause peeling of the skin and help expel the virus. But these may be too strong for the face and cause significant peeling or irritation of the skin. You can try using an over the counter salicylic acid treatment made for the face such as those made for pimples and acne. You can just use this as a spot treatment directly on the wart. These topical creams are made by several inexpensive brands or you can use a salicylic acid toner and apply it using a cotton ball. You should use this once to twice daily but it may take several weeks to resolve completely.

Another option is to see your doctor. They can use liquid nitrogen and perform cryotherapy to freeze the skin containing the virus. This can cause scarring in some cases so it may not be the best option for your face.

A prescription cream called Aldara may help. This cream has been used for genital warts for years but can also be used for facial warts. If over the counter treatments aren’t working, be sure and see your doctor to help find the best treatment for you.