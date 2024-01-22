3 Killed In Air Evac Crash Identified

The three people killed in an Air Evac helicopter crash have been identified.

News 9

-

Three people were killed in an Air Evac helicopter crash in Weatherford, the Air Evac Lifeteam confirms.

Pilot Russell Haslam, Flight Nurse Adam Tebben and Flight Paramedic Steven Fitzgerald were all killed in the crash, according to the Air Evac Lifeteam.

The crash occurred late Saturday night after the control center lost contact with the aircraft, Air Evac Lifeteam says.

The crew was based out of Weatherford, and they were returning to base after transporting a patient to Oklahoma City, according to the Air Evac Lifeteam.

The Air Evac Lifeteam has turned over the investigation of the crash to the National Transportation Safety Board.

The Air Evac Lifeteam's full statement can be read below:

"Air Evac Lifeteam deeply appreciates the support they have received from the community and our partners in care during this challenging time. It is with a heavy heart that we share the names of our three colleagues lost in the tragic January 20 air accident. Pilot Russell Haslam, Flight Nurse Adam Tebben and Flight Paramedic Steven Fitzgerald. We continue to hold their families in our hearts."





Patti Stringer like others in Weatherford still can't believe the news, that pilot Russell Haslam, flight nurse Adam Tebben, and medic Steven Fitzgerald are gone. The three died in a helicopter crash late Saturday night - after dropping off a patient in Oklahoma City.

"They're out to take care of everybody, they've taken care of someone's life and they're on their way home and something happens and they lose their own life, it just doesn't seem fair and doesn't seem right," said Stringer, a former Air Evac patient.

Lives like her own. She said an Air Evac crew helped her several years ago when doctors thought she was having a stroke.

The crew Saturday night was heading back to home base in Weatherford when the company said the control center lost contact with them. The helicopter crashed in Caddo County, less than 10 miles from Weatherford according to mayor mike brown.

The outpouring on Facebook is tremendous -- strangers, patients, and other first responders all united in prayers.