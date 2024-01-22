Oklahoma City Postpones Monday Trash Collection Services

The City of Oklahoma City has postponed all regular trash services scheduled for Monday.

By: News 9

-

All trash collection services scheduled for Monday in Oklahoma City have been postponed, the city said.

The City of Oklahoma City said due to hazardous road conditions, customers who have regular trash services scheduled for Monday need to set their carts out on Wednesday, Jan 24, instead. Carts should be at the curb no later than 6 a.m.

Service should run as normal for those with regular Tuesday, Thursday, or Friday waste collection, the city said.

Bulky waste operations for Monday are also delayed. Customers are asked to set out and leave out their bulky waste piles until crews are able to collect them sometime this week.

The city also said ice may cause limbs to fall from trees, and if it happens, set them out with your regular bulky waste.